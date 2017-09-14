St. Petersburg police cadets hand out FEMA info to residents

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is anticipating lots of applications for monetary assistance from Floridians post-Hurricane Irma.

News Channel 8 followed more than two dozen St. Petersburg Police Department cadets through neighborhoods Thursday as they handed out informative flyers about FEMA funds.

“There’s some info on there for FEMA for emergency services for yourself,” cadet David Jackson said to a resident.

The cadets hit the streets with one thing in mind and one thing in hand: help.

“People are happy at least having an answer. Sufficient answers for now to get them going,” Jackson said.

Many in St. Petersburg need help going forward. Some have damaged homes or cars. Most we spoke to plan to file a claim for spoiled food after they lost power when the storm rolled through.

“Yeah, because all my meats, all my meats, them spoiled. I have to throw everything away,” said resident Shelene Jones.

Homeowners, renters and business owners in 37 Florida counties can apply for FEMA aid.

The process can take weeks, if not months, to be approved. Not every application gets the green light.

Most damage to properties or homes is generally covered by insurance. FEMA usually helps those who don’t have it.

A temporary FEMA registration is set up at 6090 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg and runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

