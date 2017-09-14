St. Petersburg man arrested after remains of puppy, malnourished dog found

Marcus Adams

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested for animal cruelty after a puppy was found dead on Thursday.

According to St. Petersburg police, a caller reported a dead puppy on 41st Street South at 11:57 a.m.

When investigators arrived, they found the decaying remains of a puppy in a dog crate and an adult female pit bull tethered with a chain in the backyard.

The chain had cut into the dog’s neck and had injured it over time. It was also malnourished.

Marcus Adams, 33, was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty.

Pinellas Animal Services took custody of the dog.

