St. Pete father with 3 children struck by cars wants Speed Busters’ help on Beach Drive

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Beach Drive between 5th Avenue NE and 2nd Avenue NE is the go-to place in downtown St. Petersburg for great food and people watching.

It’s an area abundant with pedestrians and employees who work in the shops and restaurants. So, when an employee at one of the local businesses contacted News Channel 8 Traffic Reporter Leslee Lacey about speeding, she went to check it out.

Brian Supple is very sensitive when it comes to dangerous driving, especially speeding.

“What really bothers me is all three of my children were hit by cars, and it was an accident, but I’m very conscious of people speeding,” he said.

Supple’s children suffered life-threatening injuries after a runaway car plowed over them in his driveway. All survived the incident, but 16 years later, his daughter Helena is still recovering from some of the injuries.

“There is constant speeding on Beach Drive,” complained Supple.

“We’ve tried contacting the police before. We’ve contacted the people who run the bus lines. We’ve contacted the mayor’s hotline.”

Supple says despite witnessing the police give tickets, the speeding continues.

So, Leslee took out her radar gun and began Speed Busting.

She immediately caught vehicles going well over the posted limit of 15 mph. Several vehicles were traveling at speeds 10 mph over the speed limit, with one driver traveling at 19 mph over the limit.

“When you see some of these vehicles flying by, how does that make you feel?” Leslee asked.

“Oh I’m terrified. It wasn’t too terribly long ago, a gentlemen was trying to cross on his bicycle and he got hit,” said Supple.

