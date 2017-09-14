Sam’s Club waives membership fees for Tampa Bay area Irma victims

Sam's Club

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay area Sam’s Clubs are waiving membership fees to help residents recover from Hurricane Irma.

This means you will be able to go to a Sam’s Club to buy gas and shop at Sam’s Club without having a membership.

“During a time of emergency the priority at Sam’s Club is to identify the best ways to serve the communities it calls home. That’s why the club locations in the Tampa area welcome everyone in the community to shop and get recovery supplies,” said Sam’s Club in a news release.

There is no ending date for the membership fee waiver and it applies to communities affected by Hurricane Irma, according to a Sam’s Club spokesperson.

A list of participating Sam’s Clubs is below:

  • Bradenton, 5300 30th St. E
  • Brandon, 2021 W. Brandon Blvd.
  • Brooksville, 13360 Cortez Blvd.
  • Clearwater, 2575 Gulf To Bay Blvd.
  • Lakeland, 3530 Lakeland Highlands Rd.
  • Lakeland, 4600 U.S. Highway 98 N
  • New Port Richey, 4330 US 19
  • Pinellas Park, 7001 Park Blvd.
  • Riverview, 10385 Big Bend Rd.
  • Sarasota, 300 N. Cattlemen Rd.
  • St. Petersburg, 1725 34th St. N.
  • Tampa, 15835 North Dale Mabry Hwy.
  • Tampa, 5135 South Dale Mabry Hwy.
  • Wesley Chapel, 27727 State Road 56

All Sam’s Club locations in the Tampa Bay area have reopened after closing during Hurricane Irma.

