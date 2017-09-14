Where to grab a hot meal in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Red Cross has three emergency response vehicles on the way to Robels Park in Tampa for lunch.

The vehicles are stocked with 500 freshly prepared hot meals.

Robels Park is located at 3514 N Avon Avenue.

The Salvation Army in Clearwater and St. Petersburg plan to serve food today in areas most impacted by the storm.

Mobile feeding units will deploy to Dunedin Community Center and Southern Comfort mobile home park in Clearwater at noon and Child’s Park Recreation Center in St. Petersburg at 3 p.m.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES