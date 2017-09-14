Where to grab a hot meal in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Red Cross has three emergency response vehicles on the way to Robels Park in Tampa for lunch.
The vehicles are stocked with 500 freshly prepared hot meals.
Robels Park is located at 3514 N Avon Avenue.
The Salvation Army in Clearwater and St. Petersburg plan to serve food today in areas most impacted by the storm.
Mobile feeding units will deploy to Dunedin Community Center and Southern Comfort mobile home park in Clearwater at noon and Child’s Park Recreation Center in St. Petersburg at 3 p.m.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Deaf community demands apology from Manatee Co. after interpreter disaster at Irma press conference
- Irma Power Outages: 888,292 still without power in Tampa Bay area
- Sam’s Club waives membership fees to help Tampa Bay residents recover from Irma
- Missing boy, 4, found in water at St. Pete park, dies from injuries
- Lakeland 7-year-old dies after apparent carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- Tarpon Springs shrimper back home after being caught at sea during Hurricane Irma
- Jacksonville men caught with stolen power pole strapped to SUV
- 8 dead at Broward Co. nursing home that lost power during Hurricane Irma
- Running generator likely killed 3 family members in Orange Co.