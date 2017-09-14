President Trump tours storm damage in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) – President Donald Trump spent the day touring the devastation left behind from Hurricane Irma. He and other high-ranking officials met with the governor in Fort Myers, then they headed to Naples to see the devastation for themselves.

They found it at Naples Estates. It’s a mobile home park mostly occupied by elderly residents. Many of these folks are on fixed incomes and they faced some of the worst damage from the storm.

Some mobile homes were completely split apart and demolished by Hurricane Irma.

President Trump served the residents meals and gave words of encouragement. He also spoke highly about Governor Scott’s response to this storm.

“The job he’s done is incredible. I guess I’ve been lucky, because you have a great governor in Texas, you have a great governor in Florida. The job that Rick has done is being talked about all over,” said President Trump.

The president also praised the first responders and emergency crews who assisted during the storm.

“To think of the incredible power of that storm and while people unfortunately passed, it was such a small number, people thought thousands and thousands of people may have their lives ended and the number is a very small number, which is a great tribute to you,” said Trump.

Ken Ashman is stunned at the devastation Irma left behind.

“It’s a disaster, a complete disaster, it absolutely is unbelievable, the stuff that’s all over everywhere,” said Ashman.

A curfew is in place and thousands are without power.

“Until you slept in a house with no water and no air conditioning and no lights and its 95 degrees to spend the night, you don’t realize how bad it really is, it’s horrible,” said Ashman.

These residents are happy the president saw the damage, but they need help now. Some of these residents need the ice for their insulin.

“Everything else I can handle, but there’s no ice, everybody’s got plenty of water and drinks, nobody’s got any ice, that’s crazy,” explained Ashman.

Michael Storozuk was in disbelief when he returned home this week.

“When I saw it I almost cried, I really did,” he said. “It’s all we got. I spent the last money I had in a 401k to buy this place, and I just hope its not all lost.”

His home has damage from a fallen tree and from a roof that was completely torn apart from a neighbor’s home.

“You just don’t know if it’s a total loss, is it gonna be fixed, is insurance going to help you, FEMA, are they gonna come through? I don’t know,” said Storozuk.

He’s worried about the future.

“I’m not physically fit. My body, I got a lot of problems. I can’t go get a full time job,” he said.

They have no idea when power will be brought back.

“There’s no electricity, there’s no running water, its hot in there and you think you could go out at night in that little screened room, the lanai, its hot out there too, seriously you can’t get any peace,” he said.

FEMA officials were spotted doing damage assessments and speaking with residents. These residents are hopeful that insurance and federal assistance can help, because for many of them, there’s nowhere else for them to go.

