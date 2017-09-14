Pasco, Hernando deputies travel to hard-hit Collier Co. to relieve comrades

By Published: Updated:
Pasco and Hernando county sheriff's office deputies gather before traveling to Collier County.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – They’ve already worked many long days and now deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office are headed to Collier County to help their comrades.

46 Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies drove in a caravan to Collier County on Thursday morning.

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said Pasco County was fortunate to not suffer severe damage. But, unfortunately that was not the case in Collier County.

“We know the first responders down there have lost their houses, they’ve lost everything. We need to go down there to relieve them, to help their community,” said Nocco.

“It’s about people looking out for people. Floridians looking out for each other. This is what it’s all about.”

Nocco said that the 46 deputies who are on their way to relieve Collier County deputies are just a small fraction of those who wanted to help.

The families of Pasco deputies and other sheriff’s office staff put together gift bags for the families of Collier County Deputies.

“We’re reaching out, we’re helping those who are in real need.”

Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office also traveled to help Collier County deputies.

Pasco and Hernando county sheriff’s office deputies gather before traveling to Collier County.
Pasco and Hernando county sheriff’s office deputies gather before traveling to Collier County.

 

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON- 

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s