Pasco, Hernando deputies travel to hard-hit Collier Co. to relieve comrades

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – They’ve already worked many long days and now deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office are headed to Collier County to help their comrades.

46 Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies drove in a caravan to Collier County on Thursday morning.

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said Pasco County was fortunate to not suffer severe damage. But, unfortunately that was not the case in Collier County.

“We know the first responders down there have lost their houses, they’ve lost everything. We need to go down there to relieve them, to help their community,” said Nocco.

“It’s about people looking out for people. Floridians looking out for each other. This is what it’s all about.”

Nocco said that the 46 deputies who are on their way to relieve Collier County deputies are just a small fraction of those who wanted to help.

The families of Pasco deputies and other sheriff’s office staff put together gift bags for the families of Collier County Deputies.

“We’re reaching out, we’re helping those who are in real need.”

Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office also traveled to help Collier County deputies.

