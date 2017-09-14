Jacksonville men caught with stolen power pole strapped to SUV

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WCMH) – Police in Jacksonville say they caught two people trying to steal an entire power pole.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they arrested the pair Wednesday with a JEA power pole on top of their SUV.
Action News Jax reports someone reported seeing them load the pole onto the vehicle two days after Irma caused major damage in the area.
Police took Victor Walter Apeler, 46 and Blake Lee Waller, 42, into custody.
A search of a scrap dealer database revealed Apeler had 72 scrap metal related transactions since January, the station reported.
Both men were arrested and charged with grand theft.
