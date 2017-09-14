Majority of Highlands County still in the dark after Irma

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – After Irma, times are proving to be tough in Highlands County, where 80 percent of people are still without power.

News Channel 8 found that it’s taking longer to truck in supplies to this area.

Besides power, people are desperate for some of the essentials: gas, water and ice.

At an ice machine along US-27 in Sebring, people were camping out waiting for the machine to make ice.

Maria Murillo waited in line at 8 a.m. but didn’t get any ice. She planned to sit at the machine until 8 p.m. when the machine was expected to make a new batch.

“We have to sit here, we don’t have any ice,” Murillo said. she saw several people pass out, and others get into fights over bags of ice.

“I didn’t think it would take this long to recover. All the other hurricanes were normally 3 to 4 days. This is crazy,” Murillo said.

Day four after Hurricane Irma, and gas is also in short supply. Long lines clogged highways as deputies directed people to pumps at the few gas stations open.

Mobile homes throughout the county took a hit. At Highlands Mobile Home Park, some of the homes have significant damage.

Residents said they have no choice but to sit outside in the heat to keep cool.

“My husband is a diabetic and he’s lying on a concrete floor having a heat stroke,” Susan Ward told WFLA. “We can’t keep his insulin cold. nobody has come around to help. The Red Cross, FEMA, someone needs to come around and help us.”

Along US-27, business after business remained closed without power.

“They said it’s going to be around September 17 or 18, that is what they’re projecting, but I doubt it,” Gary Stoltzfus said.

Stoltzfus owns a self-storage company but he can’t open his doors.

“It’s not good for any of the businesses especially small businesses,” he said.

Highlands County has been added to a growing list of areas that will receive disaster assistance from FEMA.