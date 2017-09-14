Mailman delivers relief to Pinellas County senior citizen living in sweltering heat after Irma

SEMINOLE, Fla, (WFLA) — Residents in the Tampa Bay area continue to recover after Hurricane Irma, suffering through flooded homes and sweltering heat with no electricity.

More than 300,000 Duke Energy customers are sweating it out in the dark.

So far, the company has restored more than 1 million outages.

Nancy Milne, 95, spent four days without air conditioning after losing power Sunday night when Irma swept through the state.

Many neighbors along Milne’s street in the Chateaux de Bardmoor senior living community of Seminole are also coping with the heat.

“It was difficult. You didn’t sleep, you couldn’t sleep,” Milne says.

The high temperatures almost led to a trip to the hospital but she says a delivery from her mailman changed everything.

“He brought us a bucket of ice. He’s an angel mailman, that’s what he is,” Milne says.

Milne’s power was restored just as she began speaking with the News Channel 8 crews.

Her neighbor down the street who goes by Mrs. June is running low on food and says the heat has been miserable. She’s been trying to keep the door and windows open.

“It’s pretty bad when it’s so hot you can melt,” Mrs. June says.

Duke Energy provided restoration updates on its website Thursday night that could change over time:

Western portion of our service area by midnight on Friday, Sept. 15. This includes Pinellas and Pasco counties.

Central and Northern areas by midnight on Sunday, Sept. 17. This includes Alachua, Bay, Brevard, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Flagler, Franklin, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Leon, Levy, Madison, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Volusia, and Wakulla counties.

Restoration in the severely impacted areas of Hardee and Highlands County may take longer due to the need to rebuild the electrical system that suffered significant damage.

