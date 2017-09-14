Crews start to remove Robert E. Lee statue in Texas

DALLAS (WFLA) — Crews have arrived at a park in Dallas to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.
A crane and several crews could be seen at Lee Park Thursday afternoon surrounding the statue.
According to our NBC affiliate in Dallas, the crane and a truck hauling a bulldozer were escorted by police to the park.
