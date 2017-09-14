Lakeland 7-year-old’s death ruled accidental, poisoned by carbon monoxide from generator

(Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A seven-year-old’s death has been ruled accidental after her mother found her dead in bed while a generator ran in their Lakeland home on Wednesday.

An autopsy concluded Terryn Wilson, of Dossey Road South, died by carbon monoxide intoxication.

The girl’s mother, Shashunda Wilson, is in a hospital in Miami being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning. She is in critical, but stable, condition.

Shashunda told detectives she recently got a generator because she lost power during Hurricane Irma and it was the first time she had used one.

She told them she was not aware that it could not be run inside the home.

The carbon monoxide level in the Wilson’s home was measured at 150 parts per million.

The unoccupied other half of the duplex measured at 88 parts per million.

