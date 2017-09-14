Humane Society of Tampa Bay victim of looting, all equipment stolen from shed

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Humane Society of Tampa Bay was a victim of looting during Hurricane Irma.
The shelter said in a Facebook post on Thursday that $2,000 worth of equipment was stolen from their shed, including a generator and all of their power tools.
The humane society is asking for donations and said they need a commercial grade weed eater, a backpack blower, hedge trimmer, chain saw, pole saw and an edger. Stihl brand is preferred, but used items are welcomed.
Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 3607 N Armenia Avenue any time between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend. The shelter asks you speak to a staff member to receive a donation receipt.
You can also make a donation to the humane society’s general operations fund online.
