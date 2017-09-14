Humane Society of Pinellas County sustains $15,000 in damage during Hurricane Irma

By Published:
(Source: Humane Society of Pinellas County)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Humane Society of Pinellas County was damaged during Hurricane Irma.

The shelter said the nearly 70-year-old outdoor facility took a beating during the storm.

The humane society suffered damage in key areas of operation and will require more than $15,000 in repairs.

The shelter needs to repair the roof in their cat isolation area, as well as replace medical supplies, vaccines, prescription food, crates, food, litter, blankets and more.

The shelter is asking for the community to donate by going online.

All 200 plus animals in the shelter’s care were safely placed in emergency foster homes before the storm.

The facility does not have power and remains closed to the public. The power is estimated to be back on on Friday by midnight.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON- 

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s