Humane Society of Pinellas County sustains $15,000 in damage during Hurricane Irma

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Humane Society of Pinellas County was damaged during Hurricane Irma.

The shelter said the nearly 70-year-old outdoor facility took a beating during the storm.

The humane society suffered damage in key areas of operation and will require more than $15,000 in repairs.

The shelter needs to repair the roof in their cat isolation area, as well as replace medical supplies, vaccines, prescription food, crates, food, litter, blankets and more.

The shelter is asking for the community to donate by going online.

All 200 plus animals in the shelter’s care were safely placed in emergency foster homes before the storm.

The facility does not have power and remains closed to the public. The power is estimated to be back on on Friday by midnight.

