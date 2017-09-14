How to safely prepare your home for power restoration

TAMPA BAY (WFLA) — Many viewers have contacted 8 On Your Side with questions about the electricity in your home after Hurricane Irma. Not just when it will be turned back on, but what to do before and after.

We reached out to the power pros at TECO. Here are some of the tips they provided:

If you turned off all of your breakers, it’s best to re-energize them one at a time. That way, if you have damage in one area of the house, you can leave the affected breaker in the off position. If you didn’t flip the circuit breaker off when you evacuated and you’re concerned something might spark when power is restored, TECO suggests you turn off as many appliances as possible that require electricity and then turn them on one-by-one once you have power back. If you didn’t turn off your circuit breaker, it is okay to do it now before your power get’s restored. If a home was not flooded, but some electronics got wet, TECO says it should be safe to unplug them. If you unplugged individual devices in your home before evacuating, TECO’s advice is to plug them in and turn them on one-by-one. This will cause less stress to the power system and help avoid any potential problems.

