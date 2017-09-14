Horses saved from flooding in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Highlands County Animal Services and the AG Unit teamed up Wednesday afternoon to rescue 10 horses and a dog from Lakeside Stables.
The Highland’s County Sheriff’s Office said Arbuckle Creek has risen to historic levels and trapped the horses in the barn on a small hill above the water.
The horses were led out by hand, through the chest-deep water, and loaded on a trailer to be taken to a more suitable stable.
