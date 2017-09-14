Hillsborough Co. offers hot meals, cool places for senior citizens without power

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Six nutrition and wellness sites will be opened up around Hillsborough County to help residents who are at least 60 years old and have no power.

The sites will provide a cool place for senior citizens to stay during the power outage. Aging Services will also be offering hot meals at the sites at lunchtime.

The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, and then Monday, Sept. 18 through Wednesday, Sept. 20. They will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

These are the six locations of the nutrition and wellness sites:

Brandon Senior Center (Lunch served at 11:45 a.m.) 612 N. Parsons Avenue in Brandon, (813) 635-8066

(Lunch served at 11:45 a.m.) Gardenville Recreation Center (Lunch served at 11:30 a.m.) 6215 Symmes Road in Gibsonton, (813) 671-7601

(Lunch served at 11:30 a.m.) Lutz Senior Center (Lunch served at noon) 112 NW 1st Avenue in Lutz, (813) 264-3804

(Lunch served at noon) Oaks at Riverview Senior Center (Lunch served at noon) 101 E. Kirby Street in Tampa, (813) 272-6829

(Lunch served at noon) Ruskin Senior Center (Lunch served at noon) 905 6th Street SE in Ruskin, (813) 672-1107

(Lunch served at noon) Wimauma Senior Center (Lunch served at 11:45 a.m.) 5714 North Street in Wimauma, (813) 671-7672

(Lunch served at 11:45 a.m.)

If possible, residents should call to reserve a hot meal. Meals will also be provided outside of lunchtime hours.

Seniors will need to bring a valid ID to prove they are a Hillsborough County resident.