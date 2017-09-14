Hillsborough Co. offers hot meals, cool places for senior citizens without power

By Published: Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Six nutrition and wellness sites will be opened up around Hillsborough County to help residents who are at least 60 years old and have no power.

The sites will provide a cool place for senior citizens to stay during the power outage. Aging Services will also be offering hot meals at the sites at lunchtime.

The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, and then Monday, Sept. 18 through Wednesday, Sept. 20. They will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

These are the six locations of the nutrition and wellness sites:

  • Brandon Senior Center (Lunch served at 11:45 a.m.)
    •  612 N. Parsons Avenue in Brandon, (813) 635-8066
  • Gardenville Recreation Center (Lunch served at 11:30 a.m.)
    • 6215 Symmes Road in Gibsonton, (813) 671-7601
  • Lutz Senior Center  (Lunch served at noon)
    • 112 NW 1st Avenue in Lutz, (813) 264-3804
  • Oaks at Riverview Senior Center (Lunch served at noon)
    • 101 E. Kirby Street in Tampa, (813) 272-6829
  • Ruskin Senior Center (Lunch served at noon)
    • 905 6th Street SE in Ruskin, (813) 672-1107
  • Wimauma Senior Center (Lunch served at 11:45 a.m.)
    • 5714 North Street in Wimauma, (813) 671-7672

If possible, residents should call to reserve a hot meal. Meals will also be provided outside of lunchtime hours.

Seniors will need to bring a valid ID to prove they are a Hillsborough County resident.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s