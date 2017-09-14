Hillsborough Co. offers hot meals, cool places for senior citizens without power

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Six nutrition and wellness sites will be opened up around Hillsborough County to help residents who are at least 60 years old and have no power.
The sites will provide a cool place for senior citizens to stay during the power outage. Aging Services will also be offering hot meals at the sites at lunchtime.
The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, and then Monday, Sept. 18 through Wednesday, Sept. 20. They will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.
These are the six locations of the nutrition and wellness sites:
- Brandon Senior Center (Lunch served at 11:45 a.m.)
- 612 N. Parsons Avenue in Brandon, (813) 635-8066
- Gardenville Recreation Center (Lunch served at 11:30 a.m.)
- 6215 Symmes Road in Gibsonton, (813) 671-7601
- Lutz Senior Center (Lunch served at noon)
- 112 NW 1st Avenue in Lutz, (813) 264-3804
- Oaks at Riverview Senior Center (Lunch served at noon)
- 101 E. Kirby Street in Tampa, (813) 272-6829
- Ruskin Senior Center (Lunch served at noon)
- 905 6th Street SE in Ruskin, (813) 672-1107
- Wimauma Senior Center (Lunch served at 11:45 a.m.)
- 5714 North Street in Wimauma, (813) 671-7672
If possible, residents should call to reserve a hot meal. Meals will also be provided outside of lunchtime hours.
Seniors will need to bring a valid ID to prove they are a Hillsborough County resident.