FEMA Disaster Recovery Registration Site to open tonight in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A FEMA Disaster Recovery Registration Site will open again tonight in St. Petersburg.

The site is located at 6090 Central Avenue and will be open from 6 to 9 p.m.

The site will have power, multiple computers with internet access and limited phone charging stations. Volunteers will be on hand to assist residents with the registration process.

Heavy’s Food Truck will also be on site providing free hot meals while supplies last.

Registration is estimated to take twenty minutes. Residents need to bring the following information to complete the registration application:

Social Security Number (SSN)

The primary applicant’s SSN or

The SSN of a minor child in the household who is a U.S. Citizen, Non-Citizen National or Qualified Alien.

Financial information

Family’s total gross household income at the time of the disaster.

Contact Information

Address and phone number of damaged dwelling.

Current mailing address and phone numbers where you can be contacted.

Insurance Information

Identify the types of insurance coverage you have.

Electronic Funds Transfer/Direct Deposit Information

If you are determined to be eligible for assistance and would prefer funds be transferred directly to your account, you must provide the following banking information:

Institution name

Type of account

Routing and account number

If you do not have a formal bank account and routing number, you are still eligible to receive FEMA funds via a traditional mailed check.

It may take several weeks for FEMA to process your application. If applying for both home and business disaster assistance, complete one registration to cover both.

St. Petersburg businessman Bill Edwards, the NAACP St. Petersburg Branch, Representative Wengay “Newt” Newton and Rick Baker are teaming up to open the site.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES