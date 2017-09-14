Evacuation order issued for Bass Lake Community in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County officials have issued a voluntary evacuation order for the Bass Lake Community because waters are expected to rise overnight.

Emergency management is recommending the voluntary evacuation for residents in Lake Worrell Acres, Cranes Roost, Bass Lake and surrounding areas.

Water is expected to rise due to rain from during the day Thursday and the rain that’s forecasted for overnight.

The county says evacuees should consider sheltering with family or friends until the high waters recede.

If that’s not an option, the Mike Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter at 11611 Denton Avenue in Hudson is available.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES