Deputies investigating fatal shooting at Lutz apartment

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment in Hillsborough County on Thursday night.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Villages at Turtle Creek Apartments on Oak Creek Circle in Lutz and found a man dead from gunshot wounds.
Deputies are waiting on a search warrant for the apartment right now.
Detectives say they are in contact with everyone involved and say they all knew each other.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Deaf community demands apology from Manatee Co. after interpreter disaster at Irma press conference
- Sam’s Club waives membership fees to help Tampa Bay residents recover from Irma
- Missing boy, 4, found in water at St. Pete park, dies from injuries
- Lakeland 7-year-old dies after apparent carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- Tarpon Springs shrimper back home after being caught at sea during Hurricane Irma
- Jacksonville men caught with stolen power pole strapped to SUV
- 8 dead at Broward Co. nursing home that lost power during Hurricane Irma
- Running generator likely killed 3 family members in Orange Co.