Deputies investigating fatal shooting at Lutz apartment

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment in Hillsborough County on Thursday night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Villages at Turtle Creek Apartments on Oak Creek Circle in Lutz and found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

Deputies are waiting on a search warrant for the apartment right now.

Detectives say they are in contact with everyone involved and say they all knew each other.

