Clearwater Coast Guard crews deliver 15,000 bottles of water to Florida Keys

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Coast Guard crews from the Tampa Bay area deployed on a special mission to take much needed water to the Florida Keys after Hurricane Irma.

U.S. Coast Guard crewmembers from Air Station Clearwater and airmen from the 136th Airlift Wing, from the Texas Air National Guard worked together to deliver about 15,000 bottles of water, supplies and personnel to Key West on Wednesday.

The supplies and personnel arrived aboard an HC-130 Hercules airplane from Air Station Clearwater to support Hurricane Irma relief operations.

