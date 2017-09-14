Clearwater Coast Guard crews deliver 15,000 bottles of water to Florida Keys

By Published:
U.S. Coast Guard photos by PA1 Zachary Crawford

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Coast Guard crews from the Tampa Bay area deployed on a special mission to take much needed water to the Florida Keys after Hurricane Irma.

U.S. Coast Guard crewmembers from Air Station Clearwater and airmen from the 136th Airlift Wing, from the Texas Air National Guard worked together to deliver about 15,000 bottles of water, supplies and personnel to Key West on Wednesday.

The supplies and personnel arrived aboard an HC-130 Hercules airplane from Air Station Clearwater to support Hurricane Irma relief operations.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON- 

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

Clearwater Coast Guard crews deliver 15,000 bottles of water to Florida Keys

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s