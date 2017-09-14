8 On Your Side #FLORIDASTRONG Telethon: Donate $, drop off supplies

TAMPA (WFLA) – Many people in our Tampa Bay community are still feeling the effects of Hurricane Irma.
Power outages, flooding and storm damage plague residents and they need help.
News Channel 8 is On Your Side to help our viewers. On Friday, WFLA will present the 8 ON YOUR SIDE #FLORIDASTRONG Telethon.
We need your help, too! You can call in and give donations to the Red Cross for Irma relief at 800-508-9338 or online at redcross.org/channel8wfla-pub. In addition, you can drive through our parking lot at News Channel 8 at 200 S. Parker Street to drop off items to the following organizations:
- Feeding Tampa Bay – collecting non-perishable food
- One Blood – needs blood donations
- Humane Society of Tampa Bay – collecting dry dog and cat food
- Salvation Army – collecting gift cards, towels and bedding
- United Way – online donations only at TBDisasterFund.org
- Red Cross – donations to website redcross.org
Join our donation drive and you can meet your favorite News Channel 8 anchors, too.
