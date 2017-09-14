8 On Your Side #FLORIDASTRONG Telethon: Donate $, drop off supplies

TAMPA (WFLA) – Many people in our Tampa Bay community are still feeling the effects of Hurricane Irma.

Power outages, flooding and storm damage plague residents and they need help.

News Channel 8 is On Your Side to help our viewers. On Friday, WFLA will present the 8 ON YOUR SIDE #FLORIDASTRONG Telethon.

We need your help, too! You can call in and give donations to the Red Cross for Irma relief at 800-508-9338 or online at redcross.org/channel8wfla-pub. In addition, you can drive through our parking lot at News Channel 8 at 200 S. Parker Street to drop off items to the following organizations:

Join our donation drive and you can meet your favorite News Channel 8 anchors, too.

