8 fun post-hurricane things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Sept. 15-18

1. St. Pete Art and Fashion Week (Friday, Saturday)

Watch the cat walk and get your own designer studs at this hit show. Get the details

2. Tampa Bay Lightning Fan Fest (Saturday)

The Tampa Bay Lightning is welcoming back fans with this fun free event. Get the details

3. Theme Park Deals after Hurricane Irma (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Various locations in Tampa Bay area offering deals after Hurricane Irma. Get the details

4. Glazer Children’s Museum (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

The museum opened just in time to let your kids get their wiggles out. Get the details

5. Hernando County Park Day (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Most of the parks and piers are open this weekend for you to enjoy some time outside. Get the details

6. Hillsborough River & Coastal Cleanup (Saturday)

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful and pitch in a hand while having an amazing view. Get the details

7. Tarpon Springs Back to School Bash (Saturday, Sunday)

Lots of Tarpon Springs area will be open this weekend for some kid fun and parent break time. Get the details

8. Drive Out Youth Homelessness Charity Golf Tournament (Monday)

Golfers, get your clubs ready! A little friendly competition for a good cause is always worth it. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

