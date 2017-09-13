Yankees beat Rays 3-2, take 2 of 3 at Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) – A disappointed Jaime Garcia didn’t say a word to manager Joe Girardi when he was removed one out shy of qualifying for his first win with the Yankees, and New York beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Wednesday to take two of three games in a series moved from Florida to Citi Field because of Hurricane Irma.

Garcia is 0-2 in six starts since the Yankees acquired him from Minnesota. He allowed one run and five hits in 4 2/3 innings, giving up a leadoff homer to Kevin Kiermaier in the third.

Chad Green (5-0) struck out the side in the sixth, and Tommy Kahnle overcame two hits in the seventh with the help of a double play. Dellin Betances was replaced with Aroldis Chapman with one on and two outs in the eighth. Chapman walked Steven Souza Jr. and gave up an RBI single to Adeiny Hechavarria that sent Souza to third. Chapman struck out pinch-hitter Wilson Ramos.

Curt Casali walked leading off the ninth. Chapman then struck out Brad Miller, Kevin Kiermaier and Lucas Duda for his 18th save in 22 chances.

