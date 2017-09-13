WATCH: Looter caught on camera stealing from Lakeland restaurant

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A looter was caught on camera stealing hundreds of dollars worth of alcohol at a restaurant in Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Using a cement paver, the suspect busted through the front door of Dona Julia’s Mexican Restaurant located at 5375 S. Florida Avenue and headed straight for the booze. Deputies said he made off with approximately $300 worth of alcohol.

The suspect is described as a 20 to 30-year-old white male. He is somewhere between 5’07” and 5’09” tall and is considered medium build. Detectives said he was wearing a white ball cap with a dark colored bill, a light colored shirt under a light colored button up, long shorts, and athletic type shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding his identity should call Detective Williams at 863-499-2400, 863-298-6200, or email him at JWilliams3@polksheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or log on to http://www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. Tipsters can also go to the app store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP addresses.

“Let’s catch this guy. With so many people helping each other in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, this thug wants to steal from a local business. Shame on him. Call us or call Crime Stoppers if you know him. Let’s put him in jail,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

