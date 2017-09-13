TRAGEDY: Running generator likely killed 3 family members in Orange Co.

WESH Published: Updated:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH)  — A running generator likely killed three family members and injured four others at an Orange County home.

Seven people were inside the home when a child called authorities at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

At least one of the victims was a juvenile.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is calling the incident an absolute tragedy.

The first deputy inside the door was overcome by the carbon monoxide fumes from the generator inside.

Three people, including at least one child, are dead and four other people who were rescued may not make it, officials said.

RELATED: Generator Safety Tips from the Red Cross

In a neighborhood powered only by generators after Hurricane Irma, the worst happened.

“It’s so sad because you know these people. They’re from your neighborhood, you know how bad it is,” neighbor Maria Tuzzeo said.

Authorities said two people were found dead inside the home and one person was able to make it outside, but collapsed and died.

Tuzzeo said she feels powerless. She had just seen the family outside grilling Monday night.

“I said hi to them, ‘How ya doing?’ and they said yes. To know that if I would have known there was a generator there, I would have…but they were all outside,” Tuzzeo said.

Officials believe it was a deadly accident.

The sheriff’s office is working to identify everyone involved.

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s