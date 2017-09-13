TRAGEDY: Running generator likely killed 3 family members in Orange Co.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A running generator likely killed three family members and injured four others at an Orange County home.

Seven people were inside the home when a child called authorities at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

At least one of the victims was a juvenile.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is calling the incident an absolute tragedy.

The first deputy inside the door was overcome by the carbon monoxide fumes from the generator inside.

Three people, including at least one child, are dead and four other people who were rescued may not make it, officials said.

In a neighborhood powered only by generators after Hurricane Irma, the worst happened.

“It’s so sad because you know these people. They’re from your neighborhood, you know how bad it is,” neighbor Maria Tuzzeo said.

Authorities said two people were found dead inside the home and one person was able to make it outside, but collapsed and died.

Tuzzeo said she feels powerless. She had just seen the family outside grilling Monday night.

“I said hi to them, ‘How ya doing?’ and they said yes. To know that if I would have known there was a generator there, I would have…but they were all outside,” Tuzzeo said.

Officials believe it was a deadly accident.

The sheriff’s office is working to identify everyone involved.