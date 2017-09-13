Tokyo zoo releases new video of baby panda

TOKYO (WFLA/NBC) – Tokyo’s newest celebrity celebrated its three-month birthday.

The Ueno Zoo released footage of their newest panda to commemorate the baby’s special day.

The baby panda has four canine teeth and while its eyesight is still developing, the cub takes interest in things in front of eye.

The panda weighed in at 12 pounds and is two feet long.

The name of the cub will be announced after September 20, when the panda becomes 100 days old.

