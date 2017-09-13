Tampa Bay Rays return home to Tropicana Field on Friday

By Published:
Tampa Bay Rays
Tampa Bay Rays (File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays will return to Tropicana Field on Friday, following the relocation of their series against the New York Yankees due to Hurricane Irma.

The Rays will host the Boston Red Sox Friday through Sunday and the defending World Series Champion Chicago Cubs next week.

Fans wishing to donate funds to benefit Hurricane Irma relief in the Tampa Bay area are asked to do so online.

Fans holding tickets to the relocated Rays-Yankees games can exchange them for an equivalent number of complimentary tickets to any one of the games in the series against the Red Sox (Sept. 15-17) or games against the Baltimore Orioles (Sept. 29-Oct. 1).

When electing to exchange tickets, the Rays will donate the value of the exchanged Yankees series tickets to a local Hurricane Irma Relief fund in the name of the ticket purchaser.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s