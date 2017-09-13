Tampa Bay Rays return home to Tropicana Field on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays will return to Tropicana Field on Friday, following the relocation of their series against the New York Yankees due to Hurricane Irma.

The Rays will host the Boston Red Sox Friday through Sunday and the defending World Series Champion Chicago Cubs next week.

Fans wishing to donate funds to benefit Hurricane Irma relief in the Tampa Bay area are asked to do so online.

Fans holding tickets to the relocated Rays-Yankees games can exchange them for an equivalent number of complimentary tickets to any one of the games in the series against the Red Sox (Sept. 15-17) or games against the Baltimore Orioles (Sept. 29-Oct. 1).

When electing to exchange tickets, the Rays will donate the value of the exchanged Yankees series tickets to a local Hurricane Irma Relief fund in the name of the ticket purchaser.

