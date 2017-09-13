Tampa Bay area may see flooding in coming days from rising river levels

WFLA Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tremendous rainfall from Irma has lead to a quick and substantial rise in local river levels.

While many have already hit their forecast crest, other rivers are still rising.

“It is important to note that those rivers that are receding are doing so slowly. Areas that are experiencing river flooding can expect water levels to remain above flood stage for extended periods of time,” Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth said.

Many of the areas in Tampa Bay could see some major flooding even into next week. Click through the gallery below to find out what to expect in your area.

Tampa Bay area may see flooding in coming days from rising river levels

