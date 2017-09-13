St. Pete police urge residents to stop buying dryer cords for generators

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police have become aware that people are purchasing dryer (or “pigtail”) cords for their generators.

People are buying the cords to plug their generators into their main electric panels in hopes of powering their entire homes.

St. Petersburg police said this can energize the lines back to the main transformers and downed lines and can electrocute power workers.

Also, if power workers test the lines before working on them, it will destroy the home generator.

