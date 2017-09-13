SPCA reunites animals with pet owners after Hurricane Irma

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After scores of Bay area pet owners left their homes to hunker down in shelters to get out of the way of Hurricane Irma, they are now ready to return home and get things back to normal.

And some of these pet owners left their best friends in the care of SPCA Tampa Bay and are slowly getting back to the facility to reclaim their pets.

SPCA of Tampa Bay took in more than 80 dogs, cats, ferrets, birds and a number of other exotic animals and now they are encouraging them to get back to the facility to reclaim their animals.

To make room for the Hurricane Irma pets SPCA evacuated more than 50 of its own animals across the united states. Now they need the space to take in animals that may have been affected by Hurricane Irma.

If you want to help SPCA of Tampa take care of these animals you can donate money to help out with the cost of everything from housing to their medical care at SPCAofTampa.org.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s