Robert E. Lee Elementary students, staff to resume class at Lockhart Elementary Magnet School

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After the fire that engulfed Robert E. Lee Elementary Magnet School on Tuesday, students and staff will share the campus of Lockhart Elementary Magnet School.

Lockhart is 1.4 miles from Lee Elementary, located at 3719 North 17th Street. Lockhart is located next to Young Middle Magnet School.

For the first two to three weeks, older students from Lee Elementary will temporarily learn in classrooms on Young’s campus, while the district installs portable classrooms at Lockhart within the coming weeks.

Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins has authorized an emergency supplement for every staff member at Lee Elementary School. All full-time employees will receive a $1,000 emergency supplement in their bank accounts on Friday.

Eakins is aware that staff members lost personal items in their classrooms during the fire.

For anyone who needs to speak to someone, school district grief counselors will be available beginning Thursday morning at Lockhart Elementary Magnet School.

