Reward offered for information on CVS burglary in Riverview

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help catching multiple burglary suspects who broke into a CVS twice and stole a total of $1,305 worth of merchandise.

The incident happened at the CVS Pharmacy located at 5905 Highway 301 South in Riverview.

Deputies said between September 10 at 10:24 p.m. and September 11 at 12:52 a.m., three suspects entered the pharmacy through the receiving door and took a variety of items including diapers, shampoo and prescription medications and loaded them into shopping carts.

The suspects were wearing all black clothing, gloves and face masks. One had on a black jacket with a distinctive logo on the back, deputies said.

No further details regarding the incident are available at this time.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest and/or conviction of those responsible. Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 tips mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

