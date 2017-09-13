Red Cross opens shelter for those displaced in Polk County

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – The American Red Cross is opening a shelter for those displaced by Hurricane Irma at St. John’s Methodist Church and Press in Winter Haven at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The church is located at 1800 Cypress Gardens Blvd.

No pets are allowed at the shelter.

Those who plan on staring at the shelter are encouraged to bring small items of comfort, such as blankets, pillows and games. No weapons, illegal drugs or alcohol are allowed at the shelter.

The Polk County Health Department, located at 1255 Brice Blvd. in Bartow, is the only special needs shelter that remains open.

If someone needs transportation to a shelter, they can contact Citrus Connection at 863-534-5500 by 3:30 p.m. Buses will not run when it’s dark.

