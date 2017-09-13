Red Cross opens shelter for those displaced in Polk County

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – The American Red Cross is opening a shelter for those displaced by Hurricane Irma at St. John’s Methodist Church and Press in Winter Haven at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
The church is located at 1800 Cypress Gardens Blvd.
No pets are allowed at the shelter.
Those who plan on staring at the shelter are encouraged to bring small items of comfort, such as blankets, pillows and games. No weapons, illegal drugs or alcohol are allowed at the shelter.
The Polk County Health Department, located at 1255 Brice Blvd. in Bartow, is the only special needs shelter that remains open.
If someone needs transportation to a shelter, they can contact Citrus Connection at 863-534-5500 by 3:30 p.m. Buses will not run when it’s dark.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Fire destroys Robert E. Lee Elementary School in Tampa
- TRAGEDY: Running generator likely killed 3 family members in Orange Co.
- Bodies of 2 males found near gas pumps in Hillsborough
- Florida survivors can now register for disaster assistance from FEMA
- Sarasota Co. couple evacuating from Irma go missing
- Irma Power Outages: 859,000 still without power in Tampa Bay area
- Highlands Co: 98 percent without power, roads blocked
- Internet falls in love with trio of Gainesville police officers working during Hurricane Irma