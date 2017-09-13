Puppies linked to illnesses in seven states

(KSNT) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multistate outbreak of infections linked to contact with puppies sold through Petland, a national pet store chain.

The CDC said investigators are looking for the source of campylobacter infections in people and puppies so they can recommend how to stop the outbreak and prevent more illnesses.

As of Monday, the outbreak includes 39 cases in seven states including Kansas, Florida, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Nine people have been hospitalized so far but no deaths have been reported.

