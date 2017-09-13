Power outages hurting Anna Maria Island businesses

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – There are power outages all over the Tampa Bay area and some people may not get power until next Friday.

That’s hurting a lot of businesses everywhere, especially on Anna Maria Island.

The island is a ghost town after Hurricane Irma and Slim’s Place is no exception.

“We’re definitely all losing money at this point,” said owner Chris Smargisso.

Money to the tune of $20,000 if power doesn’t come back on soon.

“All of our tap beer has gone bad at this point. One it gets warm you can’t re-chill it, so we have ten beers on tap. We are going to lose all those kegs and all the backup kegs are gone.”

Smargisso is worried about his own income, but more worried for his employees.

“Employees lose money too. I have waitress staff and cooks and people who clean my business and things like that that can’t work right now,” said Smargisso.

While times are tough at Slim’s Place, he’s still looking on the bright side.

“Nobody died. None of our houses got knocked down and at one point, we thought this island wasn’t going to be here.”

He’s grateful Irma didn’t unleash all her wrath on Anna Maria and grateful for the people who have helped.

“The lady across the street whose house has no power gave me her generator so I can have some power here,” he said.

Enough power to move forward and enough power to still party.

“We’re going to have a parking lot party at Slim’s, we’re calling it ‘no power happy hour.’”

