Police respond to possible school shooting in Washington

SPOKANE (WFLA) – Police have responded to reports of a possible shooting at a school in Washington, KHQ reports.
The incident occurred at Freeman High School in Rockford, Washington, which is just outside of Spokane.
Details are very limited at this time, but sources tell KHQ there are injuries and the suspect is in custody.
At least six victims are on their way to Sacred Heart Hospital, according to KHQ.
