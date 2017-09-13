Pasco man accused of looting neighbor’s home after Hurricane Irma

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Zephyrhills man is accused of looting his neighbor’s home after the neighbor evacuated ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Deputies said Brian LeBlanc, 62, entered the victim’s residence on State Road 54 without the victim’s permission and took a number of items from the home.

Witnesses observed him leaving the residence with stolen alcohol and food and said he appeared to be intoxicated.

Deputies came to the scene and took him into custody.

He was booked into the Pasco County Jail.

No further details are available at this time.

