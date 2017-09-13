Pasco County residents eligible to receive Individual Assistance from FEMA

WASHINGTON D.C. (WFLA) – Pasco County has been added to the list of Florida counties that will receive Individual Assistance from FEMA.
Residents of the county can now make claims for assistance through FEMA by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
“This is so important because there are many people suffering throughout my district,” said U.S. Representative Gus Bilirakis. “This financial support will be go a long way in helping residents as they recover from Hurricane Irma.”
Applicants will need the following:
- Social Security Number
- Daytime telephone number
- Current mailing address and address and zip code of the damaged property
- Private insurance information, if available
By registering for federal assistance, you can look up your address to find out if it is in a disaster area declared for assistance, check the status of your application and get updates by text or email and upload documents to support your application.
Another option is for individuals to call 1-800-621-FEMA. The toll-free number will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.
