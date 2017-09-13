NOAA satellites release incredible images of Hurricane Irma

(WFLA) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Satellite Data and Information Services has released stunning images and video of Hurricane Irma.
On Wednesday, the NESDIS tweeted a satellite-captured photo showing those with power in Florida before and after the storm.
On Tuesday, the account tweeted a time lapse video of Irma dissipating over 72 hours. The time lapse showed water vapor imagery from NOAA satellites.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Fire destroys Robert E. Lee Elementary School in Tampa
- TRAGEDY: Running generator likely killed 3 family members in Orange Co.
- Bodies of 2 males found near gas pumps in Hillsborough
- Florida survivors can now register for disaster assistance from FEMA
- Sarasota Co. couple evacuating from Irma go missing
- Irma Power Outages: 859,000 still without power in Tampa Bay area
- Highlands Co: 98 percent without power, roads blocked
- Internet falls in love with trio of Gainesville police officers working during Hurricane Irma