NOAA satellites release incredible images of Hurricane Irma

(WFLA) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Satellite Data and Information Services has released stunning images and video of Hurricane Irma.

On Wednesday, the NESDIS tweeted a satellite-captured photo showing those with power in Florida before and after the storm.

On Tuesday, the account tweeted a time lapse video of Irma dissipating over 72 hours. The time lapse showed water vapor imagery from NOAA satellites.

