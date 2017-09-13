Missing child found in water in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A child is in critical condition in St. Petersburg after being found in the water on Wednesday.
Shortly before 7 p.m., police responded to a call where a five-year-old boy was missing at 801 3rd Street South.
A family was fishing and the child was last seen on the sea wall.
Police found the child in the water.
He was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.
No further information was immediately released.
