Missing child found in water in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A child is in critical condition in St. Petersburg after being found in the water on Wednesday.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police responded to a call where a five-year-old boy was missing at 801 3rd Street South.

A family was fishing and the child was last seen on the sea wall.

Police found the child in the water.

He was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

No further information was immediately released.

