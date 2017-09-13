Massive sinkhole opens in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. (WESH) — Storm water from Hurricane Irma has caused a massive sinkhole to open in Apopka.
The hole opened in the area behind Apopka Memorial Middle School, eating up a section of the West Orange Trail. It is located north of Votaw Road and south of McCoy Village Court.
Residents are urged to stay away from this immediate area.
