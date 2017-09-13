Man surrenders to police after standoff and shootout in New Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) — Several charges are pending against an armed man who engaged in a shootout and a four-hour standoff with Tampa police Wednesday.

Officers were called to an apartment on Colonial Hill Drive in New Tampa just before 3:30 p.m. about an armed man, identified as 32-year-old Austin Story, who was talking about harming himself and possibly others.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man went into his apartment and refused to cooperate. Police then secured the area around the apartment and called the TPD Tactical Response Team.

Tampa police tried to communicate with Story for several hours.

Police say the man fired at officers four different times, and say he fired multiple rounds at officers after they sent a gas canister into the apartment.

Police returned fire and no officers were injured.

Story walked out of the apartment unarmed around 7:30 p.m. and was taken into custody.

“I want to commend our officers for showing tremendous restraint – even after being fired upon several times,” Interim Police Chief Brian Dugan said in a news release.

Several charges are pending against Story.

