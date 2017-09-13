LIST OF LOOTING: Thieves steal over $38,000 worth of dirt bikes

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are looking for the people who rammed the Tampa Bay Power Sports and made off with seven dirt bikes.

Deputies responded to the shop Monday and noticed the store on North Florida Avenue had been burglarized.

Once inside the business, the suspects removed the dirt bikes, valued at over $38,000. During the burglary, they also damaged multiple motorcycles by pushing them over, breaking mirrors, tearing bumpers off.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspects involved is this case or any listed below.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

Investigating Looting Incidents Occurring During Hurricane Irma

Value Choice Pharmacy

13130 Dale Mabry Highway North

Suspect used a brick to shatter front door to make entry. The suspect then utilizes garbage bags to collect non-narcotic prescription medications and leaves. Approximately one hour later the suspect returns to the pharmacy and collects another plastic garbage bag with medications and flees the store.

On September 11, 2017 some of the medications were found in the area of 8800 block of Memorial Highway. It is estimated that $30,000 worth of medications were stolen, unknown value of what has been recovered. Estimated damage to Pharmacy is $1,000.

Circle K store

6422 Benjamin Road

Suspects entered the store by breaking out the front door with a hammer. Once inside they stole cigarettes, cigars and a couple cases of Corona beer.

Suspects fled through the broken door.

Circle K store

10111 West Hillsborough Avenue

Suspect stole cigarettes

Apartment Burglary

8102 Sheldon Road

Sometime between September 9, 2017 and September 11, 2017, unknown suspect(s) made forced entry into the victim’s apartment by throwing a rock through the patio sliding glass door. Once inside the apartment, the suspect(s) removed approximately $2,900 in items before exiting the front door.

Residential Burglary

6217 Clark Avenue North

Sometime between September 10, 2017 and September 11, 2017 unknown suspect(s) entered the residence through a bedroom window. Once inside, the suspects removed over $2,000 worth of items.

Residential Burglary

2414 West Lake Drive, Wiamauma

Unknown suspect(s) forced entry through the front door and removed the victim’s television.

Business Burglary

Mobile Convenience Store

10920 Highway 41 South, Gibsonton

Unknown suspects smashed the glass on the backdoor and removed various items valued at approximately $1,000

Residential Burglary

5765 Newmauma Park Drive, Wimauma

Unknown suspects forced entry through the front door and removed the victim’s television.

Residential Burglary

5767 Newmauma Park Drive, Wimauma

Unknown suspects forced entry through a rear sliding glass door and removed clothing.

Residential Burglary

15533 Long Cypress Drive, Ruskin

Unknown suspects forced entry though a bedroom window and removed various items including jewelry.

Business Burglary

Teresa’s Food Mart

11733 North 15 Street, Tampa

Unknown suspects used a stolen vehicle to crash into the building and steal items.

Business Burglary

Tampa Bay Power Sports

13521 Florida Avenue North, Tampa

Unknown suspects crashed a vehicle into the building and stole seven dirt bikes.

Business Burglary

Dunkin Donuts

1909 East Bearss Avenue, Tampa

Unknown suspect possibly entered through the drive thru window and took cash.

Business Burglary

Family Dollar Store

2275 East Bears Avenue, Tampa

Unknown suspect entered by smashing front door. Suspects stole 50 cartons of cigarettes and did approximately $3,000 damage to the business (metal roll up door, cigarette case, office door, exterior door).

Business Burglary

J & J Tires

19033 North Highway 41, Tampa

Unknown suspects entered the business and removed a laptop, tools, tire and other miscellaneous items valued at over $5,000.

Business Burglary

Best Buy Liquors

1504 Storington Avenue, Brandon

Unknown suspects entered the business by shattering the glass door with a brick. Once inside the suspects took mini liquor bottles, lottery tickets and cigarettes, total value is estimated between $3,000 and $5,000.