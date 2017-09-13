Lake Wales firefighter threw water bottle in act of road rage, charged with battery

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lake Wales firefighter was jailed after he threw a water bottle at a passing car during a road rage incident, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Stephanie Dudley was driving down Hwy 98 South with her mother, Linda Caraway in tow. They were approaching the intersection of Palmetto Ave. when Dudley decided to change lanes to pass another vehicle. All of the sudden, Dudley said she heard a loud popping sound and felt something wet on her arm. She said she observed the driver of the vehicle throw a water bottle at them. The bottle had hit her mother.

Dudley called the cops and trailed the vehicle until a deputy could catch up to them.

The deputy stopped Dy’Sean Broome, 24, who admitted to throwing the water bottle. He said Dudley’s car had cut him off in traffic and the threw it out of anger.

Deputies said Caraway had a visible red mark on her arm with minor swelling, but she refused medical treatment.

Broome was taken into custody and charged with battery on a person 65 years or older.

According to the sheriff’s office, Broome is employed as a firefighter with the City of Lake Wales Fire Department. He has previous arrests for domestic battery and driving under the influence.

