Kenny Chesney to help U.S. Virgin Islands after Hurricane Irma

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Country superstar Kenny Chesney, who has a home in St. John, and the Flora-Bama are assisting the U.S. Virgin Islands in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Chesney is encouraging donations be made for St. John on a GoFundMe page that has already raised more than $453,000.

Meanwhile, the Flora-Bama is accepting donations for Florida families and will be accepting items through Sunday at 6pm.

“Our truck will be driving down there Monday morning to deliver and are working with Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association and Operation Bullpen to distribute items accordingly,” said marketing and public relations director Jenifer Surface.

Flora-Bama also has a St. John effort underway on GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/florabama

“We have a plane going down there where we have purchased items in bulk to go and the money from the Go Fund Me page help contribute to buying more supplies,” said Surface.

Chesney famously played the Flora-Bama is front of 40,000 fans in August 2014.

Here is the statement from the Flora-Bama:

Our loved ones and friends in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands are in bad shape and are suffering. There is very little food, water, medical supplies, and other essentials left on the islands of St John and Jost Van Dyke. The situation if very serious and there is little to no communication on the island. There are thousands of American tourists that are stuck down there. While we will continue to support and pray for our neighbors in Texas and Florida, the people on St John and Jost Van Dyke are in IMMEDIATE NEED OF HELP. The Flora-Bama has teamed up with friends to charter a very large cargo plane. PLEASE donate what you can and we will use every penny to send as much supplies on the plane as we can. Flora-Bama will be buying in bulk food, water, chain saws, medical equipment and supplies, etc… . I am personally flying down to make sure all the funds are spent properly. These places hold a very special place in our heart as every year over 30 of our Flora-Bama employees go on the annual St. Johns trip. This is a 2nd home to many of us and we know that a lot of you feel the same way about the U.S. Virgin Islands, Caribbean and people you have met on the islands. We are teaming up with Kenny Chesney and the “No Shoes Nation” to get them immediate help. The area has suffered catastrophic damage and is in need of URGENT assistance.