Hunks In Uniform: Gainesville police have nothing on handsome Sarasota officers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s the duel social media can’t get enough of — hunky police officers ready for duty.

The Sarasota Police Department posted a posed photo on Facebook of their dream squad including officers Raulerson, Craig, Gloeckner and Hughes. And boy, are they dreamy…

Part of the caption on the photo reads, “Gainesville Police Department has nothing on us 😉🚔.”

This handsome photo comes after the Gainesville Police Department posted a hunky photo of their officers who were “getting ready to do some work.”

Their post went viral on Facebook with over 220,000 shares. That’s a lot of eye candy spreading around.