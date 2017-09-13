Grandmother calls Clearwater police heroes, gives hugs for bringing supplies

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police responded to a granddaughter’s request for help on Facebook and it turned out to be viral hugs for all.

Rachel Copeland was worried about her 94-year-old grandmother Betty Helmuth as Hurricane Irma was heading our way. Helmuth doesn’t drive so Copeland reached out to police for recommendations on how to help.

“We did indeed come up with a solution, and we showed up at her door with water, food, flashlights and other storm necessities,” the post stated.

Helmuth was so excited to see the boys in blue, but she joked that she was concerned her neighbors might think they were there to arrest her.

She called them all heroes and gave them hugs.

“We are glad we could be there in her time of need, to make sure she was safe and taken care of. She made it through the storm OK, but suffered some water intrusion to her living room carpet.”

