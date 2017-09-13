Gr8 Inspirations: St. Pete nurse on mission to help those in need

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) —When Katie Keegan launched her nursing career at St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Pete, one of her patients had a lasting impact on her.

“The patient that first came into the hospital had little to no personal belongings whatsoever,” Katie said.

When Katie learned her patient was homeless, she was moved into action. She decided to help others in need through year-round toiletry drives.

“We hosted both of the drives here at St. Anthony’s Hospital and we had participation from all of the units here. We were able to collect over two hundred items for our last drive and we were able to pass out the items at St. Vincent de Paul,” explained Katie.

Those who helped her launch the successful campaign are the same people Katie credits for inspiring her to help others.

“Throughout my time here I’ve been lucky to be surrounded by the most amazing team and inspirational people on a day to day basis, and I think with their influence and being around this atmosphere it makes me want to be a better person and to help others in need even outside of my nursing career.”

It’s part of St. Anthony’s mission to encourage its employees to come up with ways to help others, and Katie Keegan is a shining example of the hospital mission statement, and that makes her a Gr8 Inspiration.

Keegan says you can contact St. Anthony’s to make a donation or go directly to St. Vincent de Paul to make donations of toiletries, food or clothing for the homeless.

http://www.svdpsp.org/

