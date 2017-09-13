Flooding persists days after Hurricane Irma moved through Tampa Bay

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) – Kayaking is a common way to get around in a few extra part of the Tampa Bay area these days.

Trouble is is that it’s not for sport. Instead, it’s for people who are trying to maneuver the streets of their flooded communities.

As most of Hillsborough County picks itself up from Hurricane Irma, those living along the Alafia River are still fearing the worst.

Irma’s rainfall is causing historic river flooding, which is expected to continue over the next several days. Many residents have evacuated their homes and are anxiously watching the river to see if it will keep rising. As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the river was at 21.49 feet, according to the National Weather Service. It floods when it exceeds 13 feet. The last time it reached 20.5 feet was in 1935, the Weather Service said.

River Road leads up to the river and it is full of standing water. Homes and cars are nearly submerged or partially submerged in water.

In fact, residents know about the flooding problem since smaller storms with a lot of rain often cause flooding. That’s why some have built homes on 8-foot stilts and have canoes ready to go.

This time, though, the soaking rains from Hurricane Irma, some residents found themselves trapped and had to be rescued by Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue.

Meantime, in the Elfers community in Pasco County, a similar situation where the area is underwater as the Anclote River is on the rise.

Also, the Myakka River is expected to crest on Thursday and many homes along that river have a foot of water inside the house.

Finally, the Withlacoochee River in Hernando is nearly 16 feet above storm level and officials are keeping a close eye on that.

“We got lucky, I was helping some of the neighbors move their prize possession earlier, their family heirlooms and pictures and stuff like that out of the their house, get it out of the water so at least they’ve got memories, that’s all we’ve got,” said Victor Hubert who was helping his neighbors with their belongings.

The flooding in Hillsborough County is due to the heavy rains from Irma and on top of that, the ground is already saturated.

That rainwater is swelling the rivers as they make their way to Tampa Bay.

Once the waters go down, officials will check for damage.

In the meantime, a flood warning is in effect until Friday morning for residents along the Anclote River in Pasco County..

“ We helped Miss Connie come down here and get in her place,” Craig Bradley told News Channel 8. “We helped her put up some computers and stuff and we took some people down here at the end of the road and made sure they had their stuff put up.”

The Withlacoochee River At Crook

At 4 a.m. Wednesday the stage was 8.8 feet.

Minor flooding is forecast.

Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

Forecast to rise above flood stage by this morning and continue to rise to near 10.5 feet by early Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

Impact…at 9.0 feet…Farms and pastureland flood.

Flood history…This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.4 feet on Jul 29,1945.

The Little Manatee River At Wimauma

At 5 a.m. Wednesday the stage was 16.0 feet.

Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

The river is expected to fall below flood stage by Friday afternoon.

Impact…at 14.5 feet…Flooding of several houses begins near 32nd and 33rd streets in Ruskin.

Impact…at 13.0 feet…The canoe rental area floods.

Impact…at 11.0 feet…The river overflows its banks.

Flood history…This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.1 feet on Jun 19, 1982.

The Manatee River Near Myakka Head

Until this evening.

At 4 a.m. Wednesday the stage was 12.5 feet.

Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

The river is expected to fall below flood stage by late this afternoon.

Impact…at 11.0 feet…Private road and bridge 1 mile downstream flood. Agricultural, rural Kibler area begins to flood.

Flood history…This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.5 feet on Jun 22, 1991.

The Withlacoochee At Trilby

Until further notice.

At 4 a.m. Wednesday the stage was 14.8 feet.

Moderate flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast.

Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

The river will continue rising to near 15.0 feet by tomorrow morning then begin falling.

Impact…at 15.6 feet…Water is 2 to 3 feet over the bridge at Clay Sink road and State Road 575.

Impact…at 15.3 feet…Riverdale trailers are flooded.

Impact…at 14.2 feet…River road east of the river is flooded. One campsite at the park is flooded. Peterson Park is flooded and closed. One home on Cercelia road is isolated. The Florida Campland is flooded. Wood River Court homes are isolated. And the Withlacoochee River canoe rental is flooded.

Impact…at 12.0 feet…Flooding begins at Lacoochee, Talisman Estates, Riverdale, and River Height Estates.

Flood history…This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on Sep 29, 2004.



The Peace River At Bartow

Until further notice.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday the stage was 9.2 feet

Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

The river will continue rising to near 9.3 feet by after midnight tomorrow then begin falling.

Impact…at 8.0 feet…Private roads downstream flood.

Flood history…This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.2 feet on Aug 2, 1960.



The Anclote River At Elfers

Until Friday afternoon.

At 4 a.m. Wednesday the stage was 24.3 feet.

Major flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast.

Flood stage is 20.0 feet.

The river is expected to fall below flood stage by Friday morning.

Impact…at 24.0 feet…Five homes in Anclote River Estates flood.

Impact…at 23.0 feet…Evacuation recommended for residents of Anclote River Estates. Over 300 homes in the area may need to be evacuated.

Impact…at 22.0 feet…There is water over the roadway along the Elfers Parkway.

Flood history…This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.2 feet on Mar 31, 1987.

The Peace River At Zolfo Springs

Until further notice.

At 4 a.m. Wednesday the stage was 23.8 feet.

Major flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast.

Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

The river will continue to fall to a stage of 20.1 feet by .

Flood history…This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.6 feet on Sep 12, 1960.



The Peace River At Arcadia

Until further notice.

At 4 a.m. Wednesday the stage was 18.1 feet.

Major flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast.

Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

The river will continue rising to near 18.4 feet by after midnight tomorrow then begin falling.

Impact…at 16.0 feet…Up to 60 homes at River Acres are flooded. The Woman`s Club and American Legion are impacted.

Impact…at 15.5 feet…25 homes at River Acres are impacted.

Impact…at 15.0 feet…River Acres is impacted.

Impact…at 14.0 feet…Peace River Campground floods and 6 homes at River Acres are impacted.

Impact…at 13.0 feet…Peace River Estates floods affecting several dozen homes.

Impact…at 12.0 feet…The Girl Scout camp floods.

Impact…at 11.0 feet…Access roads to river acres become flooded.

Impact…at 10.0 feet…3 to 4 homes in the river acres subdivision flood and the lowest portion of the girl scout camp floods.

Flood history…This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.1 feet on Mar 23, 1998.

The Myakka River At Myakka River State Park

Until further notice.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday the stage was 9.8 feet.

Moderate flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast.

Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

The river will continue rising to near 10.5 feet by tomorrow morning then begin falling.

Impact…at 11.0 feet…Homes and bogs flood, water approaches State Road 72.

Impact…at 10.6 feet…The walkway to the river gage floods.

Impact…at 8.5 feet…Most of Myakka State Park is closed.

Impact…at 8.0 feet…The main road at Myakka State Park floods.

Impact…at 7.0 feet…Trails, picnic areas, and parking lots at Myakka State Park flood.

Flood history…This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.6 feet on Mar 22, 1998.

The Alafia River At Lithia

Until late Sunday night.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday the stage was 21.7 feet.

Major flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast.

Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

The river is expected to fall below flood stage by Sunday evening.

Impact…at 15.0 feet…Additional residences downstream of State Road 640 bridge begin flooding.

Impact…at 13.0 feet…River Drive and Squirrel Run Way downstream of State Road 640 are completely covered by water. One home begins to flood.

Impact…at 12.0 feet…Water begins to affect River Drive and Squirrel Run Way downstream of State Road 640.

Flood history…This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.7 feet on Sep 8, 1988.

The Hillsborough River Near Hillsborough River State Park

Until late Saturday night.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday the stage was 13.8 feet.

Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

The river is expected to fall below flood stage by Saturday evening.

Impact…at 13.4 feet…Streets in Crystal Springs flood and homes are isolated, but no flooding into homes occurs.

Impact…at 11.0 feet…Hillsborough River State Park is closed. Lowland flooding occurs at the mobile home park near Branchton on State Road 579.

Impact…at 8.0 feet…Some State Park operations are suspended.

Flood history…This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.8 feet on Sep 7, 1950.

The Horse Creek Near Arcadia

Until further notice.

At 04 AM Wednesday the stage was 16.3 feet.

Major flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast.

Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

Impact…at 17.0 feet…Water reaches the Outward Bound center.

Impact…at 16.0 feet…Water is on State Highways 72 and 761.

Impact…at 15.0 feet…Royal Park Estates are affected near State Road 72.

Impact…at 14.0 feet…Buildings in Hidden Acres flood.

Impact…at 12.0 feet…The access road to Hidden Acres is impassable.

Impact…at 11.0 feet…Secondary roads in hidden acres and royal palm begin to flood.

Impact…at 10.5 feet…Two homes become isolated.

Flood history…This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.4 feet on Sep 13, 1960

The Hillsborough River At Morris Bridge

Until further notice.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, the stage was at 34.2 feet

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, the stage was at 34.2 feet Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

Flood stage is 32.0 feet.

The river will continue rising to near 34.2 feet by this morning then begin falling.

Impact…at 35.0 feet…Portions of Morris Bridge road about 3/4 of a mile south of the bridge begin to flood.

Impact…at 32.0 feet…Flooding begins at a trailer park downstream from Morris Bridge and just upstream from the northern end of the Tampa Bypass canal.

Flood history…This crest compares to a previous crest of 34.2 feet on Sep 9, 1988.

